Golf club GM says he resigns

The future operator of the Fernandina Beach Golf Club remains unknown, but one thing became clear earlier this week: Steve Murphy won’t be running the city-owned golf facility. On Wednesday morning, Murphy informed the Fernandina Beach Golf Course Advisory Board that he had tendered his resignation ...
