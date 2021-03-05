Group looks for qualifications for Amelia River waterfront public-private partnerships

Subhead A new nonprofit group wants to solicit interest in a public-private partnership to develop the Amelia River waterfront in Fernandina Beach. And it’s taking action to do so. Jack Knocke announced the founding of the Fernandina Beach Waterfront Development Citizens’ Authority, a nonprofit with...

Jack Knocke

A new nonprofit group wants to solicit interest in a public-private partnership to develop the Amelia River waterfront in Fernandina Beach. And it’s taking action to do so. Jack Knocke announced the…