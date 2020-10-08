Historic house sold

Subhead
The historic Fairbanks bed-and-breakfast property in Fernandina Beach has been sold for $1.93 million, according to Theresa Hamilton of Fairbanks House Inc. The closing on the 8,000 square-foot mansion, three cottages and a garage, will be one of three, according to Hamilton, who said contracts for...
