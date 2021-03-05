‘I want ... full capacity’

Subhead
The streets of Fernandina Beach could ring with live music this summer after the City Commission, by a split vote, approved a permit for Sounds on Centre. But Chuck Hall, president of the Historic Fernandina Business Association, which organizes the shows, said the group did not expect the permit...
