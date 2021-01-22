Leeper in new term

Subhead
Sheriff Bill Leeper swears in for a third term in office Jan. 5, with Judge Steven Fahlgren administering the oath. His term runs until Jan. 6, 2025. He is the first sheriff in Nassau County to be re-elected unopposed in more than 50 years. “I am truly humbled, grateful and blessed that the...
