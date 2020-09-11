New Zion invites community to celebrate its 150th anniversary

Subhead
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is one of the oldest churches on Amelia Island. New Zion was established in 1870 under the leadership of Reverend Lewis Cook, a pioneer of the Gospel, with 69 followers. These 69 Christians, ably supported by Father Cook, as he was sometimes called, erected the...
