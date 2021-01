Subhead The city of Fernandina Beach bought 5.25 acres of land near the Egans Creek Greenway, preventing homes from being developed on the property. The North Florida Land Trust facilitated the sale, in which the city paid $675,000 for the land from Pheasant Run LLC.

For the News-Leader