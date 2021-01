Subhead Ocean Highway and Port Authority Commissioner Miriam Hill said the move to hire a former OHPA commission member as attorney for the port smacks of “a good, ole boy” network move, but the other commissioners disagreed. Instead, the commission, with a 4-1 vote, hired former commissioner Bob Sturgess

Ocean Highway and Port Authority Commissioner Miriam Hill, left, lost her argument against hiring a former commissioner as interim port attorney, as the commission voted to hire Bob Sturgess.

Ocean Highway and Port Authority Commissioner Miriam Hill said the move to hire a former OHPA commission member as attorney for the port smacks of “a good, ole boy” network move, but the other…