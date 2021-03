Subhead Nassau County ranks third of Florida’s 67 counties in the number of people age 65 and older who have received the coronavirus vaccine, Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster told the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners at a meeting Monday. “We have vaccinated in...

