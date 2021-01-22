PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

Subhead
The development of the Amelia River waterfront in Fernandina Beach was once again discussed at the City Commission meeting Tuesday, when Passero Associates and Marquis Latimer + Halback gave updates on plans for the project. Passero Associates is the engineering firm tasked with creating a project ...
