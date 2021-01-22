PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

The development of the Amelia River waterfront in Fernandina Beach was once again discussed at the City Commission meeting Tuesday, when Passero Associates and Marquis Latimer + Halback gave updates on plans for the project.  Passero Associates is the engineering firm tasked with creating a project ...

  • The southern basin of the Fernandina Harbor Marina is silted, making it impossible for boats to maneuver in parts of the marina during low tide. Passero Associates says its plan for waterfront resiliency will help curb erosion and reduce the need for dredging in the marina. To view artist renderings of the proposed waterfront, visit the News-Leader’s Facebook page.
    The southern basin of the Fernandina Harbor Marina is silted, making it impossible for boats to maneuver in parts of the marina during low tide. Passero Associates says its plan for waterfront resiliency will help curb erosion and reduce the need for dredging in the marina. To view artist renderings of the proposed waterfront, visit the News-Leader’s Facebook page.
The development of the Amelia River waterfront in Fernandina Beach was once again discussed at the City Commission meeting Tuesday, when Passero Associates and Marquis Latimer + Halback gave updates…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.