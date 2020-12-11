Port commissioners reject pay decrease

Once again, Ocean Highway and Port Authority commissioners debated their salaries Wednesday night during a meeting at Nassau County’s James S. Page Governmental Complex. Miriam Hill, who was recently elected to a term on the commission, asked for a discussion of salaries to be added to the agenda ...

  • Ocean Highway and Port Authority Commissioner Mike Cole listens to a presentation Wednesday evening from Port Director Chris Ragucci. SCOTT J. BRYAN/NEWS-LEADER
