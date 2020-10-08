Starving Kessler faces competency hearing

Kimberly Kessler has starved herself from about 170 pounds at the time of her arrest for the murder of Joleen Cummings to her current weight of 74 pounds. She refuses to see attorneys appointed to represent her in the case, and is under observation 24 hours a day at the Nassau County Jail. During a...

  • Kessler listens intently at her hearing via video conferencing on Monday, just before hurling expletives. ZOOM/NASSAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/4TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT
    Kessler listens intently at her hearing via video conferencing on Monday, just before hurling expletives. ZOOM/NASSAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/4TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT
Kimberly Kessler has starved herself from about 170 pounds at the time of her arrest for the murder of Joleen Cummings to her current weight of 74 pounds. She refuses to see attorneys appointed to…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.