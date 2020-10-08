Starving Kessler faces competency hearing

Subhead
Kimberly Kessler has starved herself from about 170 pounds at the time of her arrest for the murder of Joleen Cummings to her current weight of 74 pounds. She refuses to see attorneys appointed to represent her in the case, and is under observation 24 hours a day at the Nassau County Jail. During a...
Kimberly Kessler has starved herself from about 170 pounds at the time of her arrest for the murder of Joleen Cummings to her current weight of 74 pounds. She refuses to see attorneys appointed to…