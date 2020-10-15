Three schools implement 'distance learning' Nov. 3

Subhead
Students at West Nassau High School, Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and Yulee Middle School will not attend school on campus Nov. 3, while other schools will attend in-person. Students at HMSHS, WNHS and YMS will participate in distance learning due to their schools serving as polling locations...
Students at West Nassau High School, Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and Yulee Middle School will not attend school on campus Nov. 3, while other schools will attend in-person. Students at HMSHS,…