Subhead March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, Nassau County Council on Aging is honoring 99-year-old member and World War II WAVE Alvira “Sally” Spencer. Spencer became a pharmacist in 1944 at a time when men vastly dominated the profession

Nassau County Council on Aging member and Amelia Island resident Sally Spencer celebrates her 99th birthday at her home.

Catherine Valera | Nassau County Council on Aging