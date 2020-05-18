Mobile testing open every Monday

Body

The Coastal Health District continues to host weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Camden County. Testing is free and open to anyone regardless of symptoms.

No appointment is needed and you can just walk or drive up. Woodbine testing has been shortened by a half hour and will not be held on Memorial Day.

Monday, May 18 — noon to 3 p.m. at Woodbine Elementary School

Because testing is done outdoors, a testing event may be canceled or close early for safety if thunderstorms move into the area.

Testing is also available seven days a week in Brunswick. Appointments are required and may take as little as five minutes. To get an appointment, call the testing center hotline at (912) 230-9744. Calls are answered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

As of Sunday, Camden has 47 cases and 1 death. Nearby, Charlton County has 26, Brantley 38, Glynn 75 and Nassau 66.

*Updated at 11:30 a.m. to include new information from the health district