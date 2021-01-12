Body

Anthony Taquin Green, 38, of Kingsland passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden Campus.

Anthony Taquin Green, aka “Tony,” was born March 22, 1982, to the parents of the late Teresia Glover and the late Jack C. Green Jr. Tony was educated in the public schools of Camden County and graduated from Camden County High in the class of 2001.

At a young age, he was employed with the City of Woodbine. He also worked as an auxiliary officer with the City of St. Marys while he was employed with Walmart. Tony’s last employment was with the City of Kingsland in the water department.

Tony was an avid sports fan. He was a die-hard fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He also coached the Seminoles and Cowboys Little League football teams when his son and daughter were players on those teams.

Besides his parents, those preceding him in death are his grandparents, Cornelia Jackson and Naomi Spead; sisters, Mickeyon Green and Tedra Green; brother, Devon Glover; namesake (uncle), Anthony Green; and beloved cousin, Tyece Glover-Douglas.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife, Candice Green; children, Anthony Green Jr., Savannah Green, Jasmyn Sierra, Jade Sierra and Cyrus Sierra; sisters and brothers, Jack C. Green III, C.T. Green, Lydell Green, Ashley Green, Antwin (Trell) Glover, Tearris (Tic) Glover and Keshuna Glover; great-grandfather, Jack C. Green Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no service. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.