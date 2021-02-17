Body

William “Billy” Delnor Anderson, 85, of Kingsland passed away Feb. 13, 2021, at his residence.

Billy was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Hilliard, Florida, to Alvin and Clyde Virginia Phillips Anderson. He had lived in Kingsland most of his life and was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsland. Billy was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1954 until 1958 and was a millwright with Gilman Paper Company, retiring in 1999 after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Francis L. Anderson; children, James Richard Pierce of Charleston, South Carolina, Myrtice Mars (Fred) of St. Simons Island, Lisa Patel of St. Simons Island, Bill Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida, Clyde Anderson of Kingsland and Susan “Baby Girl” Anderson Clark of Kingsland; grandchildren, Bryan Clark, Brandon Clark, Christie Rickabaugh (Adam), David Anderson and Patrick Patel; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He has two sisters, Betty Crosby of Kingsland and Martha Ridenour of Ludowici.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Anderson, and a son, John Pierce.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, from the gravesite at Lawnwood Cemetery with Terry Brown officiating and Lewis Keene, Glen Keene, Walter Sheppard, Tony Sheppard and Travis Horne serving as honorary pallbearers. A visitation for family and friends was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.