Body

Elder Raymond Roberts Sr., 69, of Folkston passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital downtown following a brief illness.

He was born on June 22, 1951, to the late Arfield Roberts and Annie Lois Frances-Roberts in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Raymond was educated in the public school system of Camden County and graduated from Ralph Bunche High School in the Class of 1969.

Upon completing high school, he earned a football scholarship to Knoxville College. His work history includes approximately 10 years at Masonite Door Fabrication located in Yulee, Florida, and he retired from Gilman paper mill after 32 years. Raymond was a sports fanatic. He loved all sports, singing, reading and spending time with his family.

Raymond was a faithful member of St. Matthews Baptist Church where he served diligently as an ordained deacon and later became an elder. He also served in other areas of the church as the choir director and with the male chorus. Raymond was an all-star kind of person. He would help anyone and loved everybody. If he did it, he would put his all into it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arfield Roberts; his brother, Curtis Roberts; and his granddaughter, Jade Parrish.

He leaves to cherish his every memory a dear and sweet, loving wife of 44 years, Della Houston-Roberts of Folkston; his loving mother, Annie Lois Frances-Roberts of St. Marys; his five sons, Raymond Roberts Jr. of Kingsland, Theodore (Tosha) Parrish of Kennesaw, Rodriecous Roberts of Atlanta, Julian Roberts of Houston, Texas, and Travis (LaTasha) Roberts of Yulee; a nephew that was raised as a son, Michael Houston of Folkston; one brother, Gary Roberts of Kingsland; two sisters, Charlene (John) Gordon of Augusta and Cora Myles and Sierra Vista, Arizona; his sisters in-law, Jacquelyn (Tracey) Stevens, Laura Ann Houston and Rose Elliott, all of Folkston and Shirley Dasher of Jacksonville, Louvenia Houston of Jacksonville, Joyce Houston of Folkston and Joyce Houston of Dallas, Texas; his brothers in-law, Richard (Mollie) Houston of Kingsland, Malcolm “Mike” (Catherine) Bailey, Kenneth Bailey, both of Folkston, Robert (Vivian) Taylor of Jacksonville and Cornell Bailey of Cleveland, Ohio; a special niece, Genitha (Don) Singleton of Savannah;18 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

A walk through viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 116 Sixth St. in Folkston.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Bailey Cemetery, Mt. Carmel Cemetery Road in Folkston.

Everyone in attendance is expected to wear their PPE (masks) to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Help us keep you safe. Thanks, management.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.