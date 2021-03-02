Body

Edward Earl Armstrong, 89, of White Oak (Tarboro Community) peacefully slept away into his eternal resting place on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at UF Health, Jacksonville, Florida.

Edward Earl Armstrong was born on July 3, 1931, to Charles Early and Myrtle Armstrong. He loved his family and friends and he enjoyed gardening, playing cards and watching westerns.

Edward was married to the late Dotha Lee Armstrong who preceded him in death (1961) and the late Delores White Armstrong who preceded him in death (2019). He was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory, three loving daughters, Stetha Williams (Robert) of Kingsland, Jenethel Dukes of Miami and Mavis Jaudon (Greg) of Brunswick; a loving son, Ernest McIver (Sandra) of Darien; a caring brother, Calvin Armstrong of Cincinnati; five wonderful sisters-in-law, Willie Mae White, Gladys White, Anne Armstrong, Marie Taylor (Clarence) and Hattie Green; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Jeanette White and Gloria Frazier; a special cousin, Robert Walker; special friends, Jimmy “BoBo” Strickland, Timothy “Bo” Rudolph, Jimmy Fargo, Anthony Cameron-Mason and Nathaniel Baker; and a host of caring nieces, nephews, cousins, adoptive children and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Oak Hill Cemetery, White Oak. A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the funeral home. COVID-19 rules still apply.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.