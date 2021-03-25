Body

Mrs. Mary Helen Bair, 73, passed away on the early morning hours of Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home in Kingsland.

Mrs. Bair was born on Dec. 4, 1947 in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Raymond and Media White.

Mrs. Bair is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Ward Bair of Kingsland; her sons, Matthew Ward Bair and Richard (Michelle) Bair of Kingsland; her sister, Joyce L. Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and her grandchildren, Jeremy (Alisha) Bair of Savannah with expected great-granddaughter, Sutton Marie Bair, and Cassie Herrin of Kingsland with expected great-grandson, Sawyer Lee.

Mrs. Bair was preceded in passing by her parents, Raymond and Media White of Harlan; her sister, Doris Ann St. John of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and her brothers, Danny Ray White and Jim Cecil of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mrs. Bair’s arrangements.