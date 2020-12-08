Body

Felecia Renea Bob, 54, completed her life's journey at her home in Kingsland on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Felecia, aka Lisa, was born to the late Gary Lorenzo Bob and Julia Mae Young Bob on May 25, 1967, in Ocala, Florida. She began her education in Ocala in the Marion County school system at Madison Street Elementary and later attended school in the Camden County school system.

Lisa was previously employed at Kings Bays Naval Submarine Base, Amelia Island and Hawthorne Suites. She loved babysitting and nurturing children. She also loved being in the kitchen and cooking for those she loved. Most of all, she loved her family and doting on her grandchildren who had a very special place in her heart.

After relocating to Camden County as a youth, Lisa attended Georgia Avenue Church of God under the leadership of Pastor Arthur Dawson Jr. and First Lady Lucille G. Dawson and later became a member of The River Cathedral of Camden under the leadership of Pastor Eric and Lady Kimberly Williams.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Gary L. Bob; her grandmother, Thelma Bob; and grandfather, Eddie Lee Bob. Lisa will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lisa leaves to cherish her memories: her loving mother, Julia Mae Bob of Kingsland; her loving children, Horatio Lewis Taylor Jr. of Lagrange, Georgia, and Thamechia Naquna Taylor of Jonesboro, Georgia; her siblings, Crystal Clark of Aiken, South Carolina, Jasmine Yelonda Bob-Boyd of Milwaukee and Antonio “Tony” Bob of Seattle; her grandchildren, Alonna Taylor, Jayvyn Taylor, Ta'Yanna Bob, Horatioa Taylor, Ja'Marien Taylor, Mylan Glover, Tristan Bob, Jayvian Taylor, Jamarcus Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Aa'siyah Taylor and Trinity Taylor; uncles, Emanuel Bob (Tammie) of Mt. Dora, Florida, Eddie Bob Jr. (Kathy) of Ashland, Virginia, James Bob (Rose) of Apopka, Florida, and Theodis Bob (Linda) of Eustis, Florida; and aunt, Carrie Babbitt (James) of Chicago; godchildren, Ta'Layaa Davis and Anastasia Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Kingsland Union Cemetery located at the end of Kingsland Cemetery Road in Kingsland. Everyone planning to attend services are expected to adhere to the PPE requirements set by the CDC and local health department concerning the 6-foot social distancing rules and wearing masks to help in the prevention and spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.