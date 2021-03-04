Body

Sheryl Pilgrim Bradford of Nicholson, formerly of St. Simons Island, passed away after a brief illness at NGMC in Gainesville, Georgia, on Feb. 28, 2021.

Sheryl was born in Atlanta on May 7, 1945, to Harold and Glenna Mae Pilgrim. Not long after, the family moved to St. Simons Island, which has always been her true home. A graduate of Glynn Academy, she was a Red Terror cheerleader and voted cutest in the senior class of 1963. She attended Mercer University where she was a sister of Phi Mu and the Alpha Tau Omega Sweetheart in 1964. She also attended Georgia Southern where she married and started a family.

She later worked at Massey Business College in Jacksonville assisting students with job placement while volunteering as a foster parent. She also worked at Gilman Paper Company before opening her own business, Interiors, in St. Marys in the early 1980s. She was a real estate broker and one of the proprietors of Magnolia Realty in Kingsland.

Later in life, she returned to school at the College of Coastal Georgia and received her nursing degree. She was a nurse in the Army Reserves while also working as a nursing supervisor in the home healthcare field in the coastal area. Caring for people was her true calling and she was known for her kindness and willingness to go the extra mile for her patients. She was proud to sit on the McCurry Foundation Board, a charitable organization which awards college scholarships to deserving students. Family and pets were her greatest joy. She excelled at being a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

She was predeceased by her parents, Fred Harold and Glenna Mae Pilgrim; brothers, Fred Pilgrim and Tommy Pilgrim; and the love of her life, Edgar W. McCurry.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Bryson (Homer) of Nicholson, William Mimbs (Sarah) of Greenville, South Carolina, Alan Mimbs and James Mimbs of Brunswick; grandchildren, Will Mimbs, Haleigh Bates (Buck), Zachery Mimbs, Sydney Mimbs, Shelby Mimbs, Lucy Bryson, AJ Bryson, Ryan Casey, and Jordan Holton; great-grandchildren, Caden Bates, Addie Bates and Mason Bates; nieces, Emily Stewart, LeAnne Pilgrim and Shuntale Whitesell; and nephews, Timothy Fred Pilgrim and Tyler Pilgrim.

A memorial service is planned for at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Edo Miller and Sons Chapel, 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frankie and Andy’s Place senior dog rescue online at www.frankieandandysplace.org or by mail to FAAP, 653 Gainesville Highway, Winder, GA 30680.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Brunswick. Memorial Park Funeral Home 2030 Memorial Park Rd. Gainesville, GA is in charge of local arrangements.