Susan Frances Thompson Burton (Haag), 75, of St. Marys passed away Dec. 7, 2020, at the residence of her son, Robert Alan Cox.

Services to celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at St. Marys Church in St. Marys with Rev. Randall Dockery officiating.

Susan was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to Francis “Tom” and Pauline “Polly” Anna DeHayes Thompson. She retired from G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers in 2011 after 43 years. She moved to St. Marys after retirement to be near family where she attended St. Marys Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved cruising, water aerobics, shopping and painting. She tried to never miss watching a Nascar race or the Ohio State Buckeyes play.

Survivors include children, John Robert Dunning Jr. (Marcelle) of St. Marys, Robert Alan Cox (Jennifer) of Kingsland and Lori-Ane Slaggy (Steven) of Ashville, Ohio; a sister, Faye Thompson of Piqua, Ohio; brother-in-law, Orville Lyons of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ian Dunning of St. Marys and Cameron Cox of Kingsland; nieces, Wendy Marie Swary (Andy) of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Amy Elizabeth Lyons-Frazer of Lewis Center, Ohio; great-nieces and -nephews, Taylor Grace Frazer, Alden Frazer, Sebastian Swary and Vivian Swary.

Susan was preceded in death, by her mother, Polly; her father, Francis; and sister, Gloria Jean Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to https://ghchospice.com/ghc-foundation/, https://humanecamden.org/donate/, https://history.ufhealthjax.org/ and https://www.girlscouts.org/en/adults/donate.html.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.