Joy Calabrese, 59, of Kingsland gained her angel wings on Sept. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joy was a fighter who always tried to look on the bright side of things even when life only gave her lemons. She was a kindhearted person who never met a stranger and would have given someone in need her very last dollar. Her door was always open with an ear to lend. She truly enjoyed the simple things in life, like time spent with her family, her morning coffee, a cold Coke, piddling in the dirt, walking the yard with her cats and McDonald’s. She loved McDonald’s, especially their breakfast burrito and caramel frappe.

Joy was a daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Ownby, and her stepfather, Bob Long.

She is survived by her mother, Jan Ownby-Long; daughter, Jara David (Chris) and grandchildren, Kaleigh and Brianna David; son, Scott Hanner (Pennie) and their children, Joe and Leon (Shelbie) Sullivan; son, Mike Calabrese and wife Emily.

We will all miss her terribly.