The Rev. R. Richard “Dick” Casto passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Known to many as Father Dick, Richard spent most of his life helping others. He was a wonderful brother, husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend.

Richard was born April 25, 1926, in Buckhannon, “Almost Heaven” West Virginia. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy before marrying Mary Louise Tucci of Weston, West Virginia, in 1948. They were together for 22 years and had four sons.

In 1971, Richard married Constance Ada Bailey of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and they were together for 41 years and had two daughters along with Connie’s two daughters from a previous marriage.

Though Richard began his career in construction, he started his real calling in 1981 when he was ordained an Episcopal priest in West Virginia. In 1986, his calling moved Richard and his family to Dunnellon, Florida, where he served as pastor of Holy Faith Episcopal Church for 10 years before retiring in 1996. However, in 2003 Richard felt the Lord was not finished with him yet, so he and Connie moved to St. Marys where he served as a part time priest for two congregations for several more years. Richard touched the lives of all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his eight children, Richard Casto (Cindy) of Longwood, Florida, Steven Casto (Gennette) of Weston, West Virginia, David Casto (Judy) of Morgantown, West Virginia, Christopher Casto of Morgantown, Shannon Casto of Ocala, Allison Mentzer (Michael) of Sarasota, Florida, Valerie Spencer (Donnie) of Blairsville, Georgia, and Melissa Casto of Ocala; along with 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his nephew, Ralph Summers in 2019, his wife Constance Bailey Casto in 2012, his beloved mother Bess Warner Casto in 1999, his wife Mary Tucci Casto in 1985, his brother-in-law Cottie Summers in 1983, his sister Maxine Casto Summers in 1970 and his father Ralph Casto in 1962.

A memorial service and interment will be held at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon on Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Father Dick’s name to Holy Faith Episcopal Church at 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon, FL 34432.