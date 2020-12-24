Body

Mr. Alton Chaney (Buddy), 83, of St. Marys passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mr. Chaney was born April 2, 1937, in Pridgen, Georgia. He was the son of Calvin Chaney and Tellie Jo Chaney.

Alton and his wife Audrey moved to St. Marys in 1956. He was employed at Gilman Paper Company for 40 years, retiring from the wood yard as a shift supervisor. Alton was an avid outdoorsman, farmer, athlete and loved to travel. He was known to have a keen knowledge of the local rivers and the local wildlife. He was in the rivers as much as possible where he caught fish and shrimp in abundance. Alton being raised on a farm, used his green thumb with several acres of local garden and also helped share the workload on his father’s acreage of farming in Waycross. Alton loved sports and played in local softball and basketball teams.

During his younger years, Alton and family were on the road traveling and pulling a camper. In retirement, traveling continued with overseas travel. Alton Chaney was known as a strong man, but kind and generous by nature. He was a great father and very family oriented and attended all sports and other events his kids and grandkids were involved in. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by many.

Mr. Chaney is survived by his children, David Chaney (Faith) of Kingsland, Calvin Chaney (Noel Morata) of Keaau, Hawaii, Michelle Carle (Rich) of Patterson and Heather Christy (Craig) of St. Marys; his sisters, Karen Chaney and Karolyn Banks (George), all of Jacksonville, Fla., and Elaine Player (Gene) of Macon; his grandchildren, Jay Galloway, Joshua Douglas, Dalton Chaney, Tristan Christy, Dylan Christy, Logan Christy and Breanne Holmes (Terrance); and his great-grandchildren, Braylee Holmes, Anslee Holmes, McKinlee Holmes and Graclynn Mae Bickler.

Besides his parents, Mr. Chaney was also preceded in passing by his wife, Audrey Mae Chaney; his brother, Kenneth Allen Chaney; and his grandson, Jackson Douglas.

A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Coastal Camden Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at New Hope Baptist Church in St. Marys with Pastor George Anderson and Pastor Derwin Griffin presiding. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Jay Galloway, Joshua Douglas, Tristan Christy, Dwayne Griffin, Rex Wright and Nathan Griffin will serve as pallbearers.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Chaney’s arrangements.