Andrew Frank Clements, 75, of St. Marys died Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden, after an extended illness.

Mr. Clements was born in Ludowici to the late Dan and Alene Passmore Clements and made St. Marys his home the past several years. He was a people person, risk taker and jokester who enjoyed social gatherings and living life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Mattie Dale Clements and Drucilla Clements.

Mr. Clements is survived by four children, Daniel “Danny” Frank Clements (Liz) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Frank David Clements (Victoria), of Kingsland, Tonya Hamilton of Jesup and Toni Williams (Stacey) of Jesup; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lelia Wiley (Leonard) of Orlando, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.