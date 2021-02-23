Body

Penelope Pavlik (“Peni”) Colville won her years-long battle with cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, when she went home to be with God.

Peni was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 19, 1943, to the late John and Dorothy D. Pavlik of Southfield, Michigan. She attended East Tennessee State University, where she met her husband, Sam Colville, and graduated from the University of Tennessee. She earned a master’s in education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a nursing degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

She is survived by her husband; her sisters, Pam Dundas (Mike) and Paula Douglas (Jim); her sons, Kurt and John (Tonya); her daughter, Elizabeth C. Crooks (Tobin); by three wonderful grandchildren, Evelyn, Emily and Will; and her two dogs, Natalie and Katie, all of whom she adored.

Peni was a much loved and admired wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, a tutor, a museum guide trainer and a registered nurse. She was a very active member of her churches, both in Kansas City and St. Marys. She also actively volunteered with several civic groups, including The Kansas City Ballet, Junior League and hospice.

Peni had many loves in her life: her family and family pets, old friends and new, rearranging church flowers for nursing home patients, her garden, travel, golf, skiing, among many others. She will be greatly missed by all.

No arrangements have yet been made for a memorial service due to COVID considerations. When arrangements can be made, they will be announced. The family recommends memorial gifts to King of Peace Episcopal Church in Kingsland, the humane society or the charity of your choice.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.