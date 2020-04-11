Body

Ethel Patricia Kitchings Coon, 82, of Woodbine passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, her parents were Frank Debenion Kitchings Sr. and Vallie Belle Chesser Kitchings. She is also preceded by a brother, Frank D. Kitchings Jr. and two half-sisters, Rebie Waters and Mildred Tilton.

Mrs. Ethel was a homemaker and a chartered member at Forest View Baptist Church in Woodbine.

She loved traveling, taking cruises, sewing and doing yard work. She loved spending time with her family and keeping them together.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, William “Bill” Coon of Woodbine; a son, Marcus “Mark” Miller, of Hickory Bluff; two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine Roberson (Clifton “Peewee”) of Woodbine and Robbyn Thrift (Wade), also of Woodbine; six grandchildren and spouses, James Roberson (Cassondra) of Kingsland, Victoria Churchill (Charles) of Kingsland, Matt Miller (April) of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael Miller of Hickory Bluff, Jeffrey Whitley of Woodbine and Alicia Davis (Darrell) of Woodbine; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lamar Kitchings (Ethellene) of Racepond and Inman Kitchings (Addie) of Bristol; also several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private graveside service Tuesday, April 7, at Colesburg Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Whitley, James Roberson, Darrell Davis, Clifton Roberson, Wade Thrift and Mark Whitley.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.