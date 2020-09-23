Body

John (Jack) P. Cranston III, M.D., 86, of St. Marys passed away at Magnolia Manor on August 29, 2020.

Jack is survived by his son, Jay; his daughter, Lisa (David Taylor); three grandsons; brother, Peter (Laurie); and their children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Beverly.

Jack was an orthopedic surgeon and a proud veteran. He served tours in both Korea and Vietnam. He loved a good hockey game, classical music, art and travel. He also loved a good meal with good conversation. He was a great supporter of his church and of the Jacksonville Symphony.

Jack’s final resting place will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery alongside his wife Beverly.