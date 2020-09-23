Cranston

By Submitted on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Cranston

John (Jack) P. Cranston III, M.D., 86, of St. Marys passed away at Magnolia Manor on August 29, 2020.

Jack is survived by his son, Jay; his daughter, Lisa (David Taylor); three grandsons; brother, Peter (Laurie); and their children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Beverly.

Jack was an orthopedic surgeon and a proud veteran. He served tours in both Korea and Vietnam.  He loved a good hockey game, classical music, art and travel. He also loved a good meal with good conversation. He was a great supporter of his church and of the Jacksonville Symphony. 

Jack’s final resting place will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery alongside his wife Beverly.  