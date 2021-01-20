Body

Merinda Barbee Crawford, 84, of Kingsland passed away Jan. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Marys United Methodist Church with Rev. Roy White officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Landen Peeples, Jonathan Barker, Matthew Barker, William Johnson, Robert Paulk and Charlie Strickland serving as active pallbearers.

Merinda was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Waycross to Ollie J. and Onice Smith Barbee. She was a 1955 graduate of Ware County High School where she was a drum major with the marching band. She then attended Georgia Teachers College, where she graduated with an associate’s degree in 1957.

In 1958, Merinda married Rufus Alexander Crawford in Waycross and moved to Cocoa Beach, Florida, moving to St. Marys the following year. Merinda began working at Gilman Paper Company after moving to St. Marys, working there for 40 years, retiring in 1999. Merinda loved the outdoors, gardening and doing yard work. She enjoyed beach time at her “happy place” in Marco Island, Florida. Merinda's greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and playing with them in her backyard pool.

Merinda is survived by her daughters, Cathy Barker (Jeff) of St. Marys and Cindy Peeples (Kevin) of Kingsland; grandchildren, Jonathan Barker (Amy) of Kingsland, Matthew Barker of St. Marys, Kyndle Johnson (William) of Kingsland and Landen Alexander Peeples of Kingsland; great-grandchildren, William Johnson Jr. Kaylee Barker, Easton Barker, Kaeden Johnson and Jaxson Barker; and niece and nephews, Skipper Riggins, Connie Riggins, Bobby Riggins and Patrick Hickey.

In addition to her parents, Merinda was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Alexander Crawford, and sisters, Jeanette Riggins and Bobbie Nell Hickey.

Memorial contributions are requested to Magnolia Manor of St. Marys.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.