Body

Randy Scott Crews, 62, of St. Marys passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Randy was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Waycross to Newton Eugene and Eliza Jane Moore Crews. He was a boilermaker with Local Lodge 26, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, and had lived in St. Marys most of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Crews of Pennsylvania; children, Christopher Crews (JoAnn), Brian Crews (Vanessa), Kevin Crews (Jennifer), all of Middleburg, Florida, and Elizabeth Crews and Matthew Crews, both of Pennsylvania; his girlfriend, Sheryl Martin of St. Marys; and grandchildren, Eryn Crews, Caleb Crews, Jayda Crews, Blayne Crews, Clayton Crews, Timothy Crews and Duane Crews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bryana Crews, and a brother, Tommy Crews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.