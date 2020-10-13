Body

Rex Richard Dale, 77, of St. Albans, Vermont, joined the Lord’s team on Oct. 5, 2020. His daughter Gale was by his side.

Rex was born May 4, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Rex and Doris Dale. He was also predeceased by his loving wife, Gail, and his son, Scott.

Rex and his family lived and traveled in many areas of this beautiful country. He was in the U.S. Navy and, after discharge, became a respiratory therapist. Rex made a difference in the lives of the young and old, retiring from the VA hospital in Asheville, North Carolina.

He loved to snowmobile with family in Vermont, ride his motorcycle with dear friend Bob Conley and volunteered at the Helping Hands Food Pantry in St. Marys. Rex was an avid reader and his Bible study and Sunday school classes were so important to him. He was a member of St. Marys United Methodist Church. Rex and family were very devoted to many dogs and cats they adopted over the years.

Rex is survived by his very special daughter, Gale, and friend, Patrick Westover; twin sisters in St. Marys, Suzanne Bertolini (Larry) and Dianne Torgersen (Ed); brother-in-law, Guy Dufrene (Marla) in Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and lifetime friends.

Condolences may be sent to Gale Dale, 5 Victoria Lane, Apt. 105, St. Albans, VT, 05478, or galeanndale@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Camden County Inc., PO Box 1270, Kingsland, GA 31548, or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.