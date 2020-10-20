Body

Paul Dewey Davis, 89, of Kingsland died Friday evening, Oct. 16, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.

Mr. Davis was born in Portal, Georgia, to the late Dewey Davis and Mattie Smith Davis and made Kingsland his home for many years. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army in the Korean War. He worked as a machine mechanic in the Kraft Bag Division of Gilman Paper Company before retiring. He was an antique car collector and enthusiast. He also loved to fish. Mr. Davis was a member of First Baptist Church Kingsland and served as a deacon for many years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three siblings, Henry Davis, Bernie Lane and Bobby Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Evelyn Faye Davis of Kingsland; three children, Paula Chamberlin (husband Paul) of Kingsland, Terrence Davis (wife Sissie) of Kingsland and Regina Davis of Kingsland; seven grandchildren, Brandi Davis, Cody Gibson, Ashlyn Bryan, Ashley Hester (husband Travis), Kara Carswell (husband Kyle), Ashley Goldsbury and John Paul Wellborn; seven great-grandchildren, Colby, Skylar, Bentlee, Braylee, Ava, Colton and Greyson; a sister, Betty Jean Wilkerson (husband Ben); numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Upper Mill Creek Cemetery in Statesboro. A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Allison Memorial Chapel.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.