Body

Crystal L. Davis, 60, of Folkston passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born April 10, 1960, in Folkston to the late Samuel Jackson “S.J.” Davis Jr. and Betty Miller Davis. She was a graduate of Charlton County High School Class of 1977 and a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Savannah and Erick Huppmann; and a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Mike Peacock.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face mask are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.