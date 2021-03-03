Body

Reida Lee Doolittle, 69, of St. Marys passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence.

Services to celebrate Reida's life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 5, and fellowship with family and friends will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Reida was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to William Reid and Irene Bell Gardner Doolittle. Coming from Charleston, West Virginia, she had lived in St. Marys since 1988 and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and a member of Daughters of the King, served on the Episcopal Church Vestry & Altar Guild, and facilitated Bible study on Lighthouse WECC 89.3 radio. She earned her master’s plus in education from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and taught kindergarten at Kingsland Elementary School until retirement in 2013. She loved teaching children and was an avid reader. She was known for her can-do spirit and willingness to help anyone when needed.

Reida will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her stretch of friends are both near and far. Survivors include her son, Joshua Reid Flowers of St. Marys; a sister, Ann Davis of Mission Viejo, California; and brother, Frank Doolittle of Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Reid and Irene Doolittle.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.