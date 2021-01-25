Body

Eddie James Drummond departed this life Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his residence in Woodbine.

He was born to the late Reatha M. Drummond Geter and Robert Gowen, on March 29, 1952, in Woodbine. He attended school in Camden County and was employed by Camden County Board of Education.

Eddie enjoyed visiting various people in the community and especially caring for the elderly. His most relaxing time was sitting in his truck during the night listening to music!

He was preceded in death by both parents, Reatha M. Drummond Geter and Robert Gowen; and three brothers, Earl C. Drummond Sr., Bennie L. Drummond and John L. Drummond.

He leaves to cherish his memories: sister, Anna M. Drummond of Woodbine; brothers, Reuben L. Scott (Mary) of Hinesville, William L. Drummond of Brunswick andCharles A. Green Sr. (Laura) of Brunswick; sisters, Celeste Mack of Woodbine and Robbie Gowen of Eastman; adopted sister, Elaine Wooden of Woodbine; favorite nephews, Travis and Christian Drummond of Hinesville; special uncle, Laurie Drummond Jr. of Woodbine; special aunt, LuBerta Drummond Sullivan of Woodbine; the Geter family and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

There will not be a visitation/wake.

Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 29, at Woodbine Cemetery.

Everyone is expected to wear their masks and adhere to the 6-foot social distancing standards to aid in the prevention of COVID-19.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup.