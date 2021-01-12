Body

Mr. Burwell Drury Jr., 80, of Eastman died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in Homeward Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Drury was born May 31, 1940, in Woodbine to the late Ethel Miller Drury and Burwell Drury Sr. He was a retired supervisor from Gilman Paper Company, loved woodworking, gardening and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Horne Drury of Eastman; children, Brenda Hamilton (Bo) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Belinda Groover (Coleman) of Woodbine, George T. Drury (Graysie) of White Oak and Tina Chancey (Marc) of Nahunta; stepson, Charles Glisson (Mary) of Eastman; and brothers, Paul Drury (Alice) and Pat Drury (Glenda). Nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survived.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James F. Drury; great-grandson, Noah Nicks; and stepdaughter, Cathy Atkinson.

Mr. Drury laid in state from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.