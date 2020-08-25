Body

Barbara Marie Fowler Eason, 83, of Kingsland died Saturday evening, Aug. 22, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System of Camden after an extended illness.

Mrs. Eason was born in Helena, Georgia, to the late Bill and Marie Fowler and made Kingsland her home for many years. She graduated from Helena-McRae High School where she was a basketball star for the Blue Devils. She then met the love of her life while working at Stuckeys in Yulee, Florida, and he was working at Terminal Bag. After meeting, she married Jessee Eason on July, 28, 1961. Together they loved to travel, traveling the world and spending life together.

At home, she loved to garden and grow flowers. She was a passionate woman when it came to her flowerbeds. She worked as a payroll clerk for Rhone Poulenc and retired from Bayer Corp., formerly Thiokol. After retirement, she was the bookkeeper for Paulk Timber, which she owned with her husband.

Mrs. Eason was very active in her community, a past treasurer of the Kingsland Woman’s Club and she would lend a hand or get involved whenever and wherever help was needed. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a member of First Baptist Church Kingsland. Mrs. Eason had a passion for family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved people and would take them in as family in a heartbeat. She loved her friends and family and enjoyed every opportunity to gather them all together. If there was a birthday, she always had a cake and a present for them. She was a very giving and loving person. She also loved to shop and she was always dressed to a T.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Alan Eason, and a brother, Billy Fowler.

Mrs. Eason is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jessee Eason of Kingsland; a daughter, Tina Boyd (husband Marshall) of Kingsland; a daughter-in-law, Angela Metts Eason; six grandchildren, Chad George, Annalisa Deen (husband Nate), Jason Intravia, Kaylee Waldt (husband Daniel), Jakeb Eason and Delaney Metts; three great-grandchildren, Eason Deen, Holden Deen and Haven Deen; two sisters, Mary Anna Owens (husband David) of Augusta and Betty Yawn (husband Leroy Ray) of Helena; a brother, Edwin Fowler of Macon; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at First Baptist Church Kingsland with Rev. Brian Parker presiding. The family received friends beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. Pallbearers were grandsons, Chad George, Jason Intravia and Jakeb Eason; nephews, Jonesy Lee and Bo Yawn; and family friend, Williard “W.T.” Turner. Honorary pallbearers were the Kingsland Woman’s Club and Paulk Timber employees and were asked to be at the church by 2:45 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in Helena, her hometown in her family cemetery with Rev. Roswell Chapman of Helena Baptist Church presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Kingsland, 295 E. Chester St., Kingsland, GA 31548 or Kingsland Woman’s Club, care of Lucy Purvis, 439 Billy Jacob Road, Hoboken, GA 31542.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.