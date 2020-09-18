Body

Tamra Jean Willis Edwards, 63, of Kingsland died Sunday morning, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.

Mrs. Edwards was born in Washington, D.C., to M.O. Willis and the late Jean L. McClean Blevins and made Kingsland her home for the past several years. She worked for the City of Kingsland as the former finance director and was a member of Laurel Island and was a member of the women’s group where she enjoyed the golf and fellowship.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Scott Edwards of Kingsland; two children, Michelle Edwards of Kingsland and Zac Edwards (wife Cindy) of Spanish Fort, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Justin Ridenour, Haley Coffman (husband Jacob), Isaiah Edwards, Israel Edwards, Ezra Edwards, Jayce Hudson, London Johnson and Kynleigh Mae Hudson; two great-grandchildren, Alaina Coffman and Jace Coffman; her father, M.O. Willis; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a memorial service at Laurel Island at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.