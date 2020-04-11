Body

Evelyn Serogia Franks was born on Sept. 1, 1956, to the late Virgil and Essie Roberts. She was the youngest of seven siblings.

She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and continued that faithful journey in her walk with God. She has spent the last few years under the teachings of Pastor Mike Sanes at The Harbor Worship Center.

Evelyn was an enthusiastic 1974 graduate of Camden County High School and she later pursued her education at Savannah State University in Savannah. Evelyn was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She brought joy and laughter to anyone she was around with her witty comments. She enjoyed laughing and spending time with family and friends.

Evelyn went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maisha Roberts, and siblings, Leconia Roberts, Tommy Roberts and Ruth Roberts.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her precious memories: a supportive partner Curtis Cummings of St. Marys; a loving daughter, Shaliqua Smith of Kingsland; three special grandchildren, Zie’re Lattany, Shai and Shaad Smith; a godson, Caleb Hannah; three sisters, Barbara (the late Wendall) Hubbard of San Tan, Arizona, Carol (George) Morrison of Brunswick and Peggy (John) Kennedy of St. Marys; a brother, Jerry (Cheryl) Smith of St. Marys; a special niece, Lakeisha (Donnie) Paul; a loving nephew, Wendall (Elisabeth) Hubbard; adoring great-niece and -nephews Freddie Sheppard III, Devon Jackson, Kingston and Karyss Hubbard; two godchildren, Caleb Hannah and Stephan Myers Jr.; and a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to current restrictions mandated by the CDC and our government, it is important that we practice social distancing for immediate family members that are in attendance.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Oak Grove Cemetery, corner of Bartlett and Weed streets in St. Marys.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup.