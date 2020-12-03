Body

Ms. Jennie L. Thomas Gadson of Kingsland, GA transitioned on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She passed at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Quitman, Georgia, to the late Leola Thomas Mills, raised from the age of 2 by Leroy and Addie Thomas in the Baptist church and attending secondary school in Folkston. She was an excellent cook, working at Gilman hospital and various restaurants in the community before retiring in 2000 from the galley at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. In the early days, she volunteered to fry chicken for the building fund for the Greater Trinity United Methodist Church of St. Mary.

Years later, as a cook and sometimes acting supervisor at Antionette restaurant, she influenced the lives of many young people with her work ethics and dedication. She was known to say, “A little hard work doesn’t hurt anyone.” She was well-known in the community for making her amazing fruitcakes. If you were a person who didn’t like fruitcake, a bit of hers would have you wanting more.

She was joined in holy union to the late Aaron A. Kennedy Jr. in June of 1952. To this union four children were born. In 1957, she and her family moved to Camden County where she remain until death. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many.

She was a faithful member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Kinlaw under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Leon Washington.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving children, Aaron III (Betty) of Miami, Jackie of St. Marys, John (Peggy) of St. Marys and Linda (Patrick) of Kingsland; grandchildren, Kevin Mitchell of Miami, Mikeya of Trenton, New Jersey, and Theodore of Norfolk, Virginia; great-grand, Chynah of Trenton; and a great-great-grand, Ke’hlani of Trenton. She leaves a friend and aunt, Ada Whitlock of Folkston; a special niece, Sandra Fay James; special friends/daughters,

Barbara Ann Alberte, Janice (Jenkin) Johnson and Brenda Ellis-Forbes; and special friends, Irish P. Way and Hattie Wilson.

Due to COVID, a private service will be held to celebrate her life on Friday, Dec. 4, at Allison Memorial Chapel.