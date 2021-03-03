Body

Nestor Aime Grenier, 85, of St. Marys passed away at Southeast Georgia Health System (Camden Campus) on Feb. 22, 2021.

He worked for the United States Air Force for 20 years as an airplane mechanic.

Mr. Grenier has lived in St. Marys since 1998 and was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Grenier; two daughters, Victoria Hart and Aimee Nelson; a brother, Reginald Grenier; and a sister, Irene D'Sourty. He also had three grandchildren, Shauna, Shandri and Megan.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Raymond Grenier, Cecil Sevigny and Claire Vigneault.

There are no services at this time.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.