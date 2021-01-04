Body

Dixie Lee Woods Griffis, 85, of Woodbine passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services were held from the gravesite at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Colesburg Cemetery with Pastor Bill Alderman officiating and Brantley Griffis, Dr. Kenneth Register, Jason Jordan, Stephen Lee Cheek Jr., First United Methodist Church Sunday School Class, Woodbine Woman's Club and FLAGA Iris Society serving as honorary pallbearers. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allison Memorial Chapel.

Dixie was born in Jesup on May 29, 1935, to Lee Roy and Ruby Lee Johns Woods. She graduated from Wayne County High School and attended Brunswick Junior College and also taught floral design. She attended ABAC where she received her master floral designer certificate for Georgia.

She accepted the Lord and was baptized in First Baptist Church of Woodbine on Oct. 21, 1962. She was an active member with First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school classes, served as clerk for eight years, historian of the church for 30 years, personnel director, served on pastor search committee several times, worked on bylaws and constitution, as well as the incorporation of the church articles, bereavement committee, served as women's missionary union director and served in Baptist women and practiced missions, worked on several committees and helped the girls with weddings.

She was a member of the Woodbine Woman's Club, charter member of the FLAGA Iris Society, The American Iris Society and has won a few blue ribbons for her beautiful iris. She was a charter member of the Kings Bay Camden Chamber of Commerce, United Way, an original member of the Woodbine Steering Committee from its conception and served on the first Crawfish Festival, serving as grand marshal in 2006. She served on the board of directors for Georgia State Florist Association as well as Coastal Floral Association, board of directors for FTD for South Georgia. She was the owner and designer for Dixie's Wedding & Flower Shop from 1979 until retirement in 1997.

Survivors include her children, Donna Glennise Griffis Lewis, Ashley E. Griffis of Woodbine and Darryl Griffis (Beth) of Woodbine; a brother, Thomas Franklin Woods (Sharon) of Browntown; sisters, Cheryll W. Pierce and Edna W. Aonte, both of Woodbine; granddaughter, Leanne Bailey (Jerald) of Woodbine; a grandson, Brantley Griffis of Woodbine; stepgranddaughter, Staci Elaine and Dr. Kenneth Register of Valdosta; five great-grandchildren, Kaid, Kennadi, Kamden and Karis Register of Valdosta and T.K. Bailey of Woodbine; and a special niece, Carla Cheek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Donzell Griffis; brothers, Willie, Nick and Wayne Woods’ and a sister, Sylvia Boatright.

Allison Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.