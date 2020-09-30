Body

Mary Sue Williams Grose, 89 of St. Marys died Aug. 29, 2020. After her cancer diagnosis, she continued to inspire her loved ones with her unwavering positive attitude. She lived out her final days with joy and laughter and made the world a brighter, better place.

Sue was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on June 8, 1931, to Tress Gaines Holden and John Byrd Holden and lived most of her life in Charleston, West Virginia.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, her most cherished times were family gatherings and entertaining friends. She loved vacationing in Aruba and taking cruises with her husband Bob. She was a member of St. Marys Presbyterian Church.

Her husband, W.G. “Bud” Williams; sister, Nancy Roberts; and brother, John Holden Jr., preceded her in death.

Sue and her surviving husband, Robert Grose of St. Marys, were married at the age of 80. They had 10 wonderful years together. Also surviving are her daughter Sandy (Richard) Suffoletta of Georgetown, Kentucky, and son, Bill (Jennifer) Williams of Dana Point, California; as well as “Nanny’s" grandchildren, Terri (Aaron) Cook of Lexington, Kentucky, Richard (Caris) Suffoletta of Lexington and Brittany (Mike) Seldon of Ladera Ranch, California. Her prized possessions were her great-grandchildren Grace and William Cook, Vito, Cora, Adelaide and Hazel Suffoletta, Heidi Broderick and Hunter Seldon.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to caregivers Sonya, Dee and others from BrightStar Care as well as Andrew and GHC Hospice who were so good with her over her last months.