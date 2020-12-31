Body

Donna Ruth (Taylor) Hanyecz passed from this life in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Acosta-Rua Center for Caring Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.

Donna was born on Jan. 29, 1944, in Camden, New Jersey, to Ruth D (Winnemore) and Paul I Taylor.

After graduating from Triton Regional High School in Runnemede, New Jersy, Donna went to business school and worked as a key punch operator. Later she worked as a CNA for over a decade in central Florida before settling in Ochlocknee, Georgia, and then Woodbine to retire.

Donna was a lifelong reader and specifically enjoyed Native American history. She really loved NHL hockey and was a devoted Penguins fan. If hockey season was over, she would have her much loved western reruns on. Donna was creative with a crochet hook and a Swedish weaving needle. She missed these pastimes as her health declined, so in exchange she took up using colored pencils and adult coloring to keep her busy.

In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by brother David P Taylor; infant daughter, Jennifer A Hanyecz; and husband, Jack A Hanyecz.

Surviving are her sister, Cheryl (Taylor) Brodish and her husband Robert of Middletown, Pennsylvania; her son, Charles Naylor, U.S. Navy retired and his wife Karen of Woodbine; and her daughter, Kristen (Naylor) Ingman and her husband Craig of St. Marys. Also surviving are nephews, Robert (Sarah) and David; niece, Linda; her grandchildren, Andrew (Elsa), Meghan, Brittany (John) and Cory (Jusalynn); and eight great-grandchildren.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.