Annie Lou Waye Haywood was born July 6, 1942, in Kingsland to the late Mr. Leon and Juanita Waye. At an early age, Annie became a member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church.

Annie attended Ralph Jonson Bunche High School; she then moved to Brooklyn, New York, where she worked as the lead data processor for Bellevue Hospital. She also received her cosmetology license from Beauty Culture Academy New York. Annie retired from Bellevue Hospitals in New York, New York, in 1995. Annie then returned home and work for Camden County school board for 24 glorious years until her health began to fail.

Annie was called home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. She was the matriarch and pillar of our family, she will always be remembered as a great teacher, role model, mentor and best Grandma in the world. The footprints of her life will be forever remembered by her loving family.

Annie is survived by her son Earl C Waye, (Kingsland); two daughters, Nita Dawson Long (Harold) Long (Jacksonville, Florida) and Victoria Haywood (Brooklyn); grandchildren, Shaleem (Lekisa) Dempsey, Victoria Long, Shanelle Haywood and Christian Long; four great-grandchildren, Quantasia, Khalil, Kayla, Harlie and Aden; two great-grands, A’driel and Javi; two sisters, Martha A Way and Katherine Harris and one brother that preceded her in death George Laverne Davis Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her love, dedication to the church, her family and community will be missed.

Final arrangements entrusted to MD Knight Mortuary.