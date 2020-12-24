Body

Phyllis Amelia (Allen) Holden of Jacksonville, Florida, 74, cherished mother and beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Dec. 19, 2020. Phyllis was surrounded by her loving family after a courageous yearlong battle with late-diagnosed grade IV glioblastoma.

The third of five children, Phyllis was born May 4, 1946, in Jacksonville to the long-established Allen-Bryant family of Folkston and surrounding counties. Phyllis was widely known for her love and support of children, having retired after 34 years as a para-professional educator from Southside Estates Elementary School. Phyllis’ kind and nurturing nature instilled in her boys compassion for people, a love for animals and a strong sense of adventure with a wanderlust for travel. She nurtured her sons to share her innate sense of curiosity, which led to their lifelong passion for learning and a shared love of reading. She encouraged each of her sons to be true to himself. Phyllis’ infamously wry and sweet sense of humor lives strong within each of her sons. Her constant inspiration, storytelling and laughter will be missed by every life she touched.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Delano Holden; sons, Dwayne and Brian Holden (Jacksonville), Travis Holden (Satellite Beach, Florida) and Phillip Holden (Hilliard, Florida); grandchildren, Brittanny (Gainesville, Florida), Ethan, Colin, Harper (Satellite Beach), Hudson and Virgil (Hilliard); brother, “Buzz” Allen; and sister, Carol Allen (St. Marys).

Dwayne, Travis and Phillip wish to express their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to their brother Brian for his constant care for their mother over this past year. Phyllis’ boys are grateful to their cousins Melissa Priest (Satellite Beach) and Kimberlee Carter (Jacksonville) for the emotional and physical support they’ve provided to their mom and the entire family. Frank and the boys would like to thank his sister, their aunt, Diane Carter (Jacksonville), for the countless home-cooked breakfasts, lunches and dinners personally prepared and delivered for nearly an entire year.

Phyllis leaves behind Frank who would like to thank his sister-in-law, Connie Allen (St. Marys); brother-in-law, Dale Blair (Jacksonville); son-in-law, Timothy Hoal (Jacksonville) and daughters-in-law, Charlotte Holden (Hilliard) and Jaclyn Holden (Satellite Beach); nephews and nieces, Ken Priest (Satellite Beach), Eric and Kim Blair (Yulee, Florida), Bobby and Robby Allen (Folkston) for their constant visitations as well as longtime neighbors and friends, Mr. and Mrs. Gene and Grace Shimp (Jacksonville) for their continued calls and a lifetime of family support.

Phyllis is predeceased by an infant daughter, Dixie Holden; sisters, Patsy Kennerly and Cherry Blair; mother, Joyce (Bryant) Allen and father, Iver Novada Allen.

The Holden family is grateful to Vitas Hospice Care of Jacksonville as well as the support of Concierge Care of Florida.

Per her request, Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her sister, Cherry Allen Blair in Traders Hill Cemetery, Folkston.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with funeral services at 11 a.m. Following the committal at Traders Hill Cemetery, a reception will be held at the Traders Hill campground pavilion with catering from local Folkston favorites. Please feel free to bring your favorite covered dish.

Due to COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.