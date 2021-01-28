Body

Richard Lavon Holzendorf, 41, of Woodbine was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Richard Lavon Holzendorf, better known as “Little Richard,” was born on Dec. 26, 1979, in Glynn County to Richard Holzendorf and the late Josephine Washington.

Beside his mother, he is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Enoves (Noah) Holzendorf and Will Gordon, and grandmother, Victoria Wammaker Holzendorf.

Little Richard leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted father, Richard Holzendorf; sisters, Shondy Holzendorf and Sophronia (Albert) Miven; brothers, Commie Lee Spead III and Jimaine Griffin; grandmother, Barbara Jean Washington; and a host of aunts, grand-aunts, uncles, grand-uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, in the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home. A walk-thru visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks are required and COVID-19 rules still apply.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.