Body

William Ray Hoylman Sr., 1928-2020, affectionately known as Bill, recently died at the local senior care center on Oct. 2 under the care of the Hospice of the Golden Isles after a lengthy battle with Parkinson and Alzheimer’s diseases.

He was born May 21, 1928, in Charleston, West Virginia, to John and Olive Hoylman. He came to St. Marys with Badcock and Wilcox in 1950. He began working for Gilman Paper Company in the maintenance department in 1951. He met and married Katherine Sheffield in 1951 as well. They built a home and family together in St. Marys. They would remain married until her death in 2007. He retired in 1990 as the construction supervisor for the maintenance department of Gilman Paper Co.

He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a practical joker and storyteller. He loved the Atlanta Braves, WVU Mountaineers and UGA Dawgs. He did not miss a Wildcat broadcast by J.C. Outlaw. He was lovingly called husband, daddy, grand daddy, great-grand daddy and uncle. He loved camping with his family. Their favorite spot was the north Georgia mountains at Track Rock Campground. He loved watching the Atlanta Braves and his grandson Will playing sports.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division and the Army Reserves for seven years. He was a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church since 1950. In 2007, he became the rock for the family when his wife died.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Katherine; son, David (Toni); his parents, John and Olive Hoylman; brothers Kenneth (Marceline) and John; and sister Yvonne (Bob).

He is survived by sons, Dale (Karen) and William Jr. (Gari); grandchildren, Rachelle (Shawn), William III (Tanya) and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Bryant and Torynn; sisters, Jeanne Hurt of St. Marys and Joyce of Jacksonville, Florida; nephews, James Street (Sandra), Mark Hurt (Sheri) and Steve Hoylman (Sheila); and nieces, Dorinda (FT), Mary (Alan), Terri Beth, Lisa and Kim (Joe).

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. Marys United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may also stop by his son Dale’s home, 107 Nelson Place in St. Marys, after the service for lunch and visitation.

Active pallbearers are nephews Mark Hurt, Jimmy Street, grandson Will Hoylman III, Lawton Teston, Ralph Howard and George “Buster” Glasco. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the maintenance department of Gilman Paper Company and should gather at the church by 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, the St. Marys United Methodist Church, American Parkinson Disease Foundation, Dementia/Alzheimer Foundation of America.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.